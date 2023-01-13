UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (January 13, 2023, 5:41 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen the company behind Dr Martens kick off a copyright claim against a vegan footwear brand, SFO-investigated property developer Pinnacle Alliance sue a real estate management company and insurer AIG, and broadcaster Sky on the ropes following a lawsuit from British boxer Josh Taylor....

