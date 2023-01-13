Trump Org Fined $1.6M After Criminal Tax Fraud Conviction

By Frank G. Runyeon (January 13, 2023, 10:17 AM EST) -- A New York state judge on Friday ordered two Trump Organization companies to pay a total of $1.6 million in fines after a jury found they ran a 15-year tax fraud conspiracy to benefit senior executives, saying the former president's corporation has continued to deflect blame....

