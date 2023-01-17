Insurer Drops Cyberattack Suit In Federal Court

By Emily Enfinger (January 17, 2023, 2:28 PM EST) -- A Lloyd's underwriter ditched its suit in Connecticut federal court against a group of footwear brands over a $5.6 million cyberattack claim, just two months after the insurer urged the court not to toss the action because of a parallel state court suit....

