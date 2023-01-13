Dow Chemical Wants Out Of Tech Firm's Trade Secrets Spat

By Hayley Fowler (January 13, 2023, 1:57 PM EST) -- The Dow Chemical Co. has asked an Ohio federal judge to toss a trade secrets suit over a copyrighted computer program, saying the software company suing it knew about Dow's plans to develop a similar program years ago and even provided the staff to do it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS