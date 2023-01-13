Investment Co. Owes $1.7M In FTC's First Fake Service Action

By Lauren Berg (January 13, 2023, 10:07 PM EST) -- Investment advice company WealthPress agreed to refund more than $1.2 million to consumers and pay a $500,000 fine after it made "outlandish and false claims" about its services — the first penalties the Federal Trade Commission said it has collected for violations of the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act....

