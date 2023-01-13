TTAB Highlights TM Cases Of Alibaba Unit, Fender Guitar

By Tiffany Hu (January 13, 2023, 9:21 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has issued new precedents affirming the refusal of an Alibaba subsidiary's request to register "Zhima" for failing to acknowledge it as the Chinese translation for the word "sesame" and granting guitar maker Fender's bid to block an "En-D-Fender" mark....

