Justices Take Up Former Postal Worker's Religious Bias Suit

By Vin Gurrieri (January 13, 2023, 5:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court accepted a case Friday from a Christian ex-postal worker who claimed he was unlawfully punished for not working on Sundays, giving the justices a chance to reevaluate a long-standing test for determining whether granting a worker's religious accommodation request would be too burdensome for employers. ...

