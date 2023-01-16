London Firm Ince Completes £1M Sale Of Loss-Making Unit

By Dawood Fakhir (January 16, 2023, 1:38 PM GMT) -- Law firm Ince Group said on Monday that it has completed the sale of its subsidiary Arden Partners to financial services group Zeus, 10 months after it made the acquisition, in a £1 million ($1.2 million) deal guided by Latham & Watkins LLP....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS