Drinks Giant Diageo To Buy Filipino Rum Biz For Up To €438M

By Dawood Fakhir (January 17, 2023, 1:16 PM GMT) -- Guinness beer brand owner Diageo PLC said on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Philippines-based Don Papa Rum for €260 million ($282 million), with a potential €178 million more over five years depending on performance....

