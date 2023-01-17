Fraud Operator Gets More Time Over Confiscation Order

By Tom Fish (January 17, 2023, 1:51 PM GMT) -- The operator of a boiler room scam has been handed almost four more years in prison for failing to pay a confiscation order following his role in a multimillion-pound scam in 2018, Britain's financial regulator said on Tuesday....

