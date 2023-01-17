Former SDNY Judge Joins Paul Weiss From Cravath

By Tracey Read (January 17, 2023, 3:49 PM EST) -- Former U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest of the Southern District of New York has left Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP to become a partner in Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP's antitrust litigation department in New York, effective Tuesday....

