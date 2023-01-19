VP Harris' Top Legal Counsel Joins Jenner & Block

By Xiumei Dong (January 19, 2023, 9:23 AM EST) -- Jenner & Block LLP is bulking up its government controversies and public policy litigation practice with the addition of a legal counsel for Vice President Kamala Harris, the firm said Wednesday....

