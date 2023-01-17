DC Circ. Says NLRB Jumped Gun With Parts Of Election Rule

By Braden Campbell (January 17, 2023, 11:51 AM EST) -- A divided D.C. Circuit panel on Tuesday partially affirmed a district court decision wiping out parts of a 2019 rule slowing the union representation election process, saying the National Labor Relations Board rushed to ease a key deadline and freeze results in disputed votes....

