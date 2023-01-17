Danske Bank's Chief Compliance Officer To Step Down In 2024

By Sarah Jarvis (January 17, 2023, 3:30 PM EST) -- Danske Bank's chief compliance officer, first hired in the wake of investigations into anti-money laundering failures at the Danish lender's Estonian branch that eventually led to a $2 billion fine, will step down next year, the bank confirmed Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS