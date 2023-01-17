Fla. Justices Seek 'Refinements' To Proposed Court Reforms

By Aaron Keller (January 17, 2023, 7:26 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court has asked a series of four committees to provide "additional refinements" to a workgroup's suggested overhaul of the Sunshine State's civil court rules and procedures, but significant portions of the workgroup's outline appear to have attracted at least some favor among the justices....

