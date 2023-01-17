FWS Seeks To Down Challenge To Parrot Import Ban

By Brian Steele (January 17, 2023, 8:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is upholding a key law that protects wild birds by refusing a request to allow imports of two parrot species, the agency told a Florida federal court Tuesday in seeking to knock down a lawsuit brought by bird-breeding nonprofits that want to overturn the ban....

