$415M In Crypto Hacked Since Ch. 11, FTX Tells Creditors

By Vince Sullivan (January 18, 2023, 6:34 PM EST) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Ltd. has told unsecured creditors that $415 million in cryptocurrency has been lost to hackers since the company filed for Chapter 11 in November, even as it has recovered $5.5 billion in liquid assets in that time period....

