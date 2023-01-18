Colo. Farms Say State's Labor Rights Law Is Unconstitutional

By Beverly Banks (January 18, 2023, 4:55 PM EST) -- A group of Colorado farms and ranches challenged a bid to dismiss their suit in federal court over an access provision in the state's agricultural workers' rights law, arguing the statute flouts U.S. Supreme Court precedent and unconstitutionally restricts employers' property rights....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS