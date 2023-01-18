Trust Co., Principals Settle SEC Claims Over 12b-1 Fees

By Sarah Jarvis (January 18, 2023, 9:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has ordered a trust company and two of its principals to pay nearly $462,000 for, among other things, improperly charging investors 12b-1 fees, though the case prompted a clarifying statement on the fees from the SEC's two Republican commissioners....

