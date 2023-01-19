Incorrect Inventorship On Patents Is A Tough Claim To Prove

By Andrew Berks (January 19, 2023, 4:27 PM EST) -- A potential strategy to challenge patent validity is that the inventorship is wrong — either an actual inventor was omitted, known as a nonjoinder of inventors claim, or inventors are listed who did not contribute to the conception of the invention, known as a misjoinder of inventors claim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS