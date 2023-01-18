Insurer Must Cover Fees In Ex-Dickstein Atty's Benefits Suit

By Grace Elletson (January 18, 2023, 8:29 PM EST) -- An Oregon federal judge awarded a former Dickstein Shapiro LLP attorney $416,749 in fees following a successful legal battle with her ex-employer's insurance provider over allegations that the company wrongly denied her request for long-term disability benefits over severe joint pain....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS