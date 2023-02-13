Structured Finance Group Of The Year: Dentons

By Brent Godwin (February 13, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Dentons led one of the most unique securitization transactions of 2022, helping Texas-based Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative Inc. securitize its debt in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, a first-of-its-kind deal that earned the team a spot among Law360's 2022 Structured Finance Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS