1st Circ. Pick Among Biden's First Judge Nominations Of 2023

By James Arkin (January 18, 2023, 5:50 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden is nominating a former New Hampshire attorney general to the First Circuit and naming three district court picks in his first round of new judicial nominations in 2023, the White House announced Wednesday....

