2 Firms To Guide Australian Fintech's $90M SPAC Merger

By Katryna Perera (January 19, 2023, 5:08 PM EST) -- Openmarkets Group Pty Ltd., which provides trading and wealth management tech solutions, announced Thursday that it plans to merge with special-purpose acquisition company Broad Capital Acquisition Corp., in a deal that values Openmarkets at $90 million and is guided by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP and Australian firm Biztech Lawyers....

