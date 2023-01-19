Justices Seek Feds' Input In Ex-Shkreli Atty's 401(k) Fight

By Ryan Boysen (January 19, 2023, 3:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has asked the federal government to weigh in on whether former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP attorney Evan Greebel's $921,000 retirement account qualifies as "earnings" and can thus be seized to satisfy a $10.4 million judgment over Greebel's work for notorious "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS