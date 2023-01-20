Fisher Phillips Picks Up Employment Veteran In Cleveland

By Grace Elletson (January 20, 2023, 3:57 PM EST) -- Fisher Phillips added the former head of Mansour Gavin's litigation group to its ranks in Ohio, bringing on a seasoned attorney who's just as comfortable battling for businesses in court as she is helping craft policies to nip potential employment law violations in the bud....

