Fla. High Court Upholds Gun Preemption Law Penalties

By Carolina Bolado (January 19, 2023, 9:40 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a state law that penalizes local government officials who try to enact gun regulations stricter than the state's, finding that the Legislature was within its constitutional authority to impose the fines....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS