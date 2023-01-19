Brazilian Retail Chain Seeks $8.2B Debt Reorganization

By Rick Archer (January 19, 2023, 6:31 PM EST) -- Brazilian department store chain Americanas S.A. is beginning court proceedings in its home country to reorganize more than 43 billion real ($8.2 billion) in debt while dealing with the fallout from the discovery of 20 billion real in accounting "inconsistencies," the company said Thursday....

