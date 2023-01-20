7 Tips To Increase Your Law Firm's DEI Efforts In 2023

By Janet Falk and Gina Rubel (January 20, 2023, 2:28 PM EST) -- The legal profession has long been the target of criticism for the underrepresentation of diverse lawyers among its partners. Members of marginalized groups — women, people of color, veterans, LGBTQ+ and disabled individuals, and others — were largely viewed as individually responsible for climbing the partnership ladder. Limited firm-wide support was provided....

