Circle Property To Return £46M To Shareholders

By Dawood Fakhir (January 20, 2023, 6:12 PM GMT) -- Property investment company Circle Property PLC on Friday said it intends to pay up to £46 million ($57 million) to its shareholders in March from the proceeds of properties it has been selling, subject to their approval in a general meeting to be held in February....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS