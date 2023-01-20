Two Texas Firms Cleared To Rep Alex Jones In Ch. 11 Case

By Brian Steele (January 20, 2023, 4:46 PM EST) -- Crowe & Dunlevy and Jordan & Ortiz PC can represent right-wing media figure Alex Jones in his Chapter 11 bankruptcy case after they disclosed that their six-figure retainers came from a trust fund, a judge in Houston ruled Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS