Ohio Judge Lifts Block On Columbus Gun Laws

By Eric Heisig (January 20, 2023, 9:40 PM EST) -- An Ohio judge on Friday declined to block the city of Columbus from enforcing several new gun laws, reversing course after previously putting in place a temporary restraining order when Attorney General Dave Yost argued that Buckeye State law bars the city from enacting stricter regulations than the ones on the state's books....

