Ohio Justices Say Felon's Moral Character Clears Him For Bar

By Ryan Harroff (January 23, 2023, 2:13 PM EST) -- A Kentucky man whose legal journey began in part by helping fellow inmates better understand their release conditions while he was incarcerated for drug trafficking can take the Ohio bar exam in February following a 6-0 decision by the state supreme court....

