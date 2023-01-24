Ore. Says Nuts To Pot Co. Suit Over Out-Of-State Sale Ban

By Jonathan Capriel (January 24, 2023, 6:06 PM EST) -- If hemp and marijuana were berries and nuts, Oregon's export ban on cannabis might be considered unconstitutional, but in reality there are no dormant commerce clause protections for Schedule 1 drugs, say Oregon cannabis regulators who have asked a federal court to toss a cannabis wholesaler's lawsuit....

