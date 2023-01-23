UK PM Orders Probe Into Ex-Finance Minister's Tax Affairs

By Matt Thompson (January 23, 2023, 1:37 PM EST) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters Monday that he has requested an ethics investigation into former Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs after a story that emerged about Zahawi settling a historic tax bill prompted further questions about his conduct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS