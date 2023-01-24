Sterling Investment Partners Clinches Fund IV At $934M

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (January 23, 2023, 7:24 PM EST) -- Connecticut-based middle market private equity shop Sterling Investment Partners, guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, announced on Monday that it closed its Sterling Investment Partners IV Fund with $934 million in capital commitments, exceeding the firm's initial $900 million fundraising target....

