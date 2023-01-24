Velsicol Must Face Suit Over Pesticide Made By Predecessor

By Katie Buehler (January 23, 2023, 4:50 PM EST) -- A D.C. Superior Court judge has ruled Velsicol Chemical LLC can't escape a lawsuit accusing it of violating several environmental laws by manufacturing and selling a pesticide containing chlordane, a known carcinogen, rejecting the company's argument that it can't be held liable for its predecessor's actions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS