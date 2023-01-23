Biden Sends 20 District Court Picks To Senate

By James Arkin (January 23, 2023, 6:36 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Monday sent 20 district court nominations to the Senate, including 17 picks who were being resubmitted after not receiving confirmation votes last year, although the package did not include three judicial nominees who had been previously announced....

