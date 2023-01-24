Ga. DA Says 'Decisions Are Imminent' In Trump Election Probe

By Rosie Manins (January 24, 2023, 4:55 PM EST) -- A Georgia district attorney told a state judge on Tuesday that "decisions are imminent" in her investigation of potential criminal interference by former President Donald Trump and others in the state's 2020 general election, asking for a grand jury's final report in the case to remain sealed in the meantime....

