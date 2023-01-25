Some Firms Unprepared For Consumer Duty Rules, FCA Says

By Alex Davidson (January 25, 2023, 12:02 AM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority warned Wednesday that some firms with retail customers have inadequate plans to implement its post-Brexit consumer protection regulation, risking not being ready for the July deadline....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS