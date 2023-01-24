McWin Snags Majority Stake In Italian-Themed Food Chain

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (January 24, 2023, 3:47 PM EST) -- McWin, a private investment firm that focuses on the food service industry, announced on Tuesday that it will acquire a majority stake in Germany's Italian-themed restaurant chain L'Osteria in a deal that values the chain at €400 million ($435 million) and supports the continued expansion of the company....

