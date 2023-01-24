Medley Seeks Ch. 11 Block On Final Eversheds Fee Bill

By Carolina Bolado (January 24, 2023, 4:13 PM EST) -- A liquidation trustee for bankrupt asset manager Medley LLC asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday to vacate the final fee application by special counsel Eversheds Sutherland LLP for allegedly misrepresenting how much it was paid by Medley for prepetition services....

