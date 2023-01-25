NYT, NPR Challenge Sealed Filings In Dominion-Fox Del. Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (January 25, 2023, 7:00 PM EST) -- The New York Times Co. and National Public Radio Inc. challenged the confidential treatment of court filings in Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News over its coverage of the 2020 presidential election, arguing in a Delaware Superior Court filing Wednesday that the public has a right to know what is happening....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS