Kirkland Doubles Down On Axing Ex-Atty's Harassment Suit

By James Mills (January 24, 2023, 4:49 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has contended that a former associate's claims for sexual harassment and defamation fail in part because "routine performance management" can't form the foundation for a Title VII claim, according to a reply brief reiterating the firm's stance that the associate's sex bias suit should be tossed....

