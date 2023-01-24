Freeborn & Peters To Combine With Smith Gambrell In March

By Emma Cueto (January 24, 2023, 2:55 PM EST) -- Chicago-based firm Freeborn & Peters LLP will merge into Atlanta-based Smith Gambrell & Russell LLP, with the firms saying in an announcement Tuesday that the combination will produce a nearly 400-attorney and 14-office firm that will continue to operate under the Smith Gambrell name....

