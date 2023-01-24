$6M Pet CBD Contract Suit Survives Summary Judgment Bids

By Brian Steele (January 24, 2023, 9:44 PM EST) -- A $6 million breach of contract lawsuit pitting CBD manufacturer Sage Fulfillment against a pet product company survived competing bids for summary judgment Tuesday when a Connecticut federal judge ruled there are still many disputes of fact, although the allegation that Earth Animal Ventures Inc. violated an unfair trade practices law is too weak to pursue....

