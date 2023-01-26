Contracts, Financing Are Key To 2023 Clean Hydrogen Growth

By Omar Samji and Humzah Yazdani (January 26, 2023, 4:25 PM EST) -- The demand for clean hydrogen production is on the rise, particularly after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. If 2022 was the year that hydrogen gained international focus as a potential conduit for clean energy in the energy transition, then 2023 is poised to be the year when legal and commercial structures to deploy clean hydrogen projects are developed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS