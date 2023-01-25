Treasury Official Calls For Crypto-Asset Reporting Law

By David van den Berg (January 25, 2023, 6:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury can now require reporting for much of the transaction information called for in the OECD's crypto-asset reporting framework and could fully implement the framework if a fiscal 2023 Green Book proposal became law, a Treasury official said Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS