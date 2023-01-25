Legal Services Co. Ends Trade Secrets Suit Against Ex-Partner

By Madison Arnold (January 25, 2023, 4:32 PM EST) -- Veritas Legal Plan Inc. has dropped its lawsuit against Freedom Legal Plans LLC in Florida federal court after FLP indicated that they struck a tentative deal over Veritas' claims that it had violated an agreement to market Veritas' programs and then began directly competing with Veritas....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS