Crypto Biz Co-Founder Wins Del. Court Order For Deal Info

By Leslie A. Pappas (January 25, 2023, 7:59 PM EST) -- A co-founder of peer-to-peer bitcoin platform Paxful Holdings Inc. who sued in Delaware Chancery Court after the other co-founder shut him out of the business has the right to information about a proposed licensing deal and the pending sale of the company's gift card business, the court said Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS